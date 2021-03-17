'Take The Great Covid Vaccine, It's Safe': Trump Encourages Supporters, Post Fauci Appeal

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called upon his supporters and told them to take the "great" Covid-19 vaccines developed during his administration. While he was blunt enough in accepting that he realises many Republicans say they don't want to get vaccinated, he said "I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it," as he shared the reason for his advice in an interview with a leading US media house and added "I want a lot of people, those people who voted for me, frankly, to get the vaccines," Trump said. This comes after US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci also appealed to Trump to ask his followers to take the vaccine.



He said “We have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that also. But it’s a great vaccine, it’s a safe vaccine and it’s something that works [sic].” Trump's statement comes amid mass refusals among some sections to get the vaccine administered. A survey conducted by select US groups recently revealed that 41 percent of Republicans are of the view that they don't plan to get a vaccine shot.

Biden says 'apprised about potential influence Trump has on his supporters'

On the contrary, President Joe Biden in one of his addresses last week observed that he is apprised about the potential influence of Trump's ideologies on his supporters who are majorly local doctors and religious leaders who have greater influence among the "MAGA folks", NY Post reported. Biden said, "I discussed it with my team and they say the thing that has more impact than anything Trump would say to the MAGA folks is what the local doctor what the local preacher what the local people in the community say[sic].”



However, it has to be noted that the initial massive funding for vaccine research and development was initiated by Trump, by dint of him being President at the time. Vaccines from Moderna Therapeutics and Pfizer were also approved for testing and trials under Donald Trump. Referring to these developments, Trump told in the interview "I wouldn’t say the FDA loves me but I pushed them very, very hard — harder than they’ve ever been pushed. What I got the FDA to do — this would have happened in many, many years from now, if we didn’t — if I didn’t get involved and we didn’t get involved,” he recalled, though he is wrong on the time to market as many countries have managed to formulate, approve and produce vaccines.



He slammed President Biden for taking credit for the progress vaccine development has witnessed in the US. Meanwhile, the US House of Representatives recently approved the Senate-passed version of Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill, called by him as the 'American Rescue Plan'.

