Talent And Tech Guarantee Bright Future: PM Modi After Meet With Global CEOs

Re-affirming strong ties between India and the US, President Joe Biden said the partnership between the two nations will go a long way. On Friday, Prime Minister Modi and Joe Biden chaired the Tech’s Handshake Event at the White House, where they met the top CEOs of the tech world. Joe Biden said the cooperation between India and the US not only matters to the people of both the countries but to the people of the entire world.

“Our cooperation matters, not just for people, but to the whole world, because our partnership is about more than the next breakthrough or the next deal,” Biden stated at the meet. Biden then went on to iterate the plethora of avenues where both India and the US can cooperate.

“(Our partnership) is about tackling climate change, it is about exploring the universe, it is about lifting people out of poverty, giving all our citizens real opportunity and it is about forging a more free, secure and prosperous future for our children,” he added. Biden then went on to reiterate that the partnership between the US and the United States will go a long way. “The partnership between India and the US will go a long way in my view to define what the 21st century looks like,” Biden said.

PM Modi reciprocates gesture

At the event, Prime Minister Modi reciprocated the optimism shared by the US President. “With a promise and vision of development we shall work together I thank President Biden for his support and Vision,” PM Modi said. “The coming together of talent and technology guarantees a brighter future,” he added.

The two world leaders were sitting amongst the top CEOs of the tech world, where they discussed how the India-US ties can be bolstered in the arena of technology. The list of CEOs included, “Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Reliance Industries Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani, Zerodha & True Beacon Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath and several others present.