Taliban In 'existential Crisis', Must Decide If It Wants International Recognition: Biden

US President Joe Biden on August 19 stated that the Taliban must decide whether it wants to be recognised by the international community. In a televised interview with ABC network, President Biden said that he did not think the insurgent group had changed its fundamental beliefs. When asked if he thought the Taliban had changed, the US President clearly said “no”.

“I think they’re going through a sort of existential crisis about: Do they want to be recognized by the international community as being a legitimate government? I’m not sure they do,” Biden said, adding that the group appeared more committed to its beliefs.

However, the US President also said that the Taliban had to grapple with whether it could provide for the Afghans. When asked whether the Taliban cared more about "their beliefs" than their standing in the world, Biden replied saying, “well, they do”. He said that they (The Taliban) also care about whether they have food to eat, whether they have an income that can run an economy, they care about whether or not they can hold together the society that they in fact say they so much about.

“I’m not counting on any of that,” he added. “But that is part of what I think is going on right now ... I'm not sure I would've predicted, George, nor would you or anyone else, that when we decided to leave, that they'd provide safe passage for Americans to get out,” Biden said.

Diplomatic pressure to ensure women’s rights

US President Biden also went on to say that it would take economic and diplomatic pressure and not just military force to ensure women’s rights in Afghanistan. It is worth noting that a Taliban spokesman had said that the group was committed to the rights of women within the framework of Sharia law while vowing to ensure the security of foreign embassies, international organizations and aid agencies operating there. But the United States has said that when it comes to the Taliban, it is going to look [at] their actions, rather than listen to their words.

Meanwhile, the insurgent group has changed Afghanistan's name to 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan', a term that it had coined during its reign between 1996-2001. There are talks on the Taliban's top leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar likely to become the next President of the ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.' Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is the co-founder and political chief of the terrorist group headed by Haibatullah Akhundzada. Taliban has asserted that the terror outfit does not intend to take revenge on anyone. Promising that the foreign embassies in Kabul will be given full security, he also claimed that women will enjoy all rights "within the framework of Islam".

(Image: AP)