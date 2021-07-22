Taliban May Have 'strategist Momentum' In Afghanistan, Says Top US Gen Mark Milley

As the Taliban continues to sweep major territories across Afghanistan, a top US military general has reckoned that the fundamentalist group appears to have “strategic momentum” in their fight to control the Central Asian country. Addressing a press conference, US General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, highlighted how the Taliban is increasing pressure on major cities as the deadline for foreign troops to pull out approaches. His statement comes as the Taliban has captured over a third of the country's 421 districts including key border points with Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan.

“A significant amount of territory has been seized over the course of six, eight, 10 months by the Taliban, so momentum appears to be — strategic momentum appears to be — sort of with the Taliban,” Milley said.

While Milley said that while the Taliban are attempting to create the impression that their victory over the US-backed Kabul government is inevitable, he believes the Afghan military and police have the training and equipment to prevail. Reckoning that the “end game” is not written yet, he said that he not would neither rule out the possibility of a “negotiated political settlement” nor of a “complete Taliban takeover.”

Speaking at the Pentagon building, the US military official also highlighted the decisive beetle that the Ashraf Ghani administration will have to fight in the near future. “This is going to be a test now of the will and leadership of the Afghan people — the Afghan security forces and the government of Afghanistan,” Milley told reporters. Earlier this week, the Afghan Ministry of Defence issued a warning for the Taliban insurgents asserting that they would have to face “repercussions” if they continue their offensive.

LIVE: @SecDef Lloyd J. Austin III and chairman of @thejointstaff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley brief the media at the Pentagon. https://t.co/9eFTV7AITp — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) July 21, 2021

95% troops back home

Speaking at the same press conference, Defence Llyod Austin said that more than 95 percent of the troops have been pulled out of the war-torn country and the complete pullout is expected to be completed by August 31st. According to US intelligence assessments, after the American military drawdown, the country's civilian government may fall to the terror group within months as the Taliban have already taken control of several districts across Afghanistan. Also, Afghan officials have accused Pakistan of extending support to Taliban terrorists and providing safe haven to them.

Image: AP