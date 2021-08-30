Taliban Must 'follow Through' On Its Commitments; Looking For Deeds, Not Words: US

Washington expects that the Taliban must “follow through” on its commitments, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. The insurgent group has previously made clear that they would like to see an American diplomatic presence remain in Kabul, Price said, according to Pakistan Today. He added that the US has heard a “range of statements” from the Taliban, and now the US and international partners are just looking for deeds and not words.

“We have heard a range of statements from the Taliban. Some of them have been positive, some of them have been constructive but ultimately what we will be looking for, what our international partners will be looking for are deeds, not words,” Price said.

Further, the State Department spokesperson also reaffirmed that the US military is leaving by August 31. He said that the US is handing the Hamid Karzai International airport back to the Afghan people. “What we are doing is trying to lay the diplomatic groundwork and the technical groundwork," he said.

He added that the US is not coordinating with the Haqqani network in Afghanistan. It is worth mentioning that the United States had designated the Haqqani Network as a terrorist group in 2012. It is now part of the newly formed government in Afghanistan post the Taliban takeover.

Taliban bans co-ed classes

Meanwhile, following the takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban has re-imposed repressive laws and retrograde policies on Afghan women that defined its 1996-2001 rule when they enforced their version of Islamic Sharia law. Experts believe that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the insurgent group’s regime. The Taliban has already said that Afghan women would be allowed to attend university for education, but they wouldn’t be allowed to be part of co-ed classes.

The group has reaffirmed spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid’s earlier promise that women will be allowed to go to school, colleges and offices, a claim that was doubted by many. However, co-education has been banned, imposing that the extremist group still sticks to their age-old beliefs. According to Afghanistan's Khaama Press, the Taliban banned co-education across all government and private universities in the Herat province, calling it the 'root of all evils in society and girls and boys will not be able to sit in the same class.

