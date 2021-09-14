'Taliban' Spray-painted Over 9/11 Memorial By Vandals In America's South Carolina

Authorities have said that a 9/11 memorial in South Carolina, over the weekend, was vandalised with the word ‘Taliban’ spray-painted on two granite pillars which are meant to represent the Twin Towers. As per the USA Today report, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that the incident took place around 7:30 AM (local time) near the Greeneville, South Carolina, area outside Upstate Granite Solutions on September 12 just a day after the United States marked the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

The Deputies were reportedly able to obtain the surveillance footage showing a suspect vandalizing the 9/11 memorial. The footage has reportedly revealed the suspect pulling up to the business in a grey SUV, as per the sheriff’s office. The granite statue attacked by the vandal is made of two towers and each reportedly weighs around 4,000 pounds with a light beam. The word ‘Taliban’ was spray-painted in blue twice on the large memorial. As per the report, the founder and CEO of Upstate Granite Solutions, Paul Nicholas said that it was cleaned on Sunday (local time) morning after it was discovered and reported.

Nicholas’ company constructed the memorial

The Upstate Granite Solutions constructed the memorial which is surrounded by at least 1,000 American flags. It was placed in order to commemorate the 20th anniversary of one of the most deadly terror attacks on the US. In front of the memorial, the words, ‘Never Forget’ are also on display.

Kelly Nichols of Upstate Granite Solutions reportedly said that the graphite memorial is meant to show the community how much they are cared about and to “offer support” to the US military along with the first responders. Nichols also said that the monument is to “let people know there’s still something to believe in America.” She also added that hundreds of people visited the memorial on Saturday night (local time) which was lit up red, white and blue with two light beams directed in the sky.

Meanwhile, the 'Tribute in Light' also returned for one night in New York City on Saturday on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks to remember the ones who lost their lives in the attacks. The lights were located in Lower Manhattan and were visible from dusk to dawn on September 11.

Image: Upstate Granite Solutions/Facebook