Taliban Terrorists Mock US Army By Exercising In Gyms At Abandoned Military Bases

After unleashing violence, capturing several key Afghan military ports on the Tajikistan, Iran, and Pakistan border, and slaughtering 22 Afghan Special Forces elite unit commandos LIVE on camera in the town of Dawlat Abad, Taliban terrorists on Thursday released footage “mocking” the US military soldiers by using their abandoned gym equipment. In the footage widely circulated online, Taliban rebel forces can be seen playing around on the gym equipment, exercising while an armed terrorist can be heard laughing and shooting the entire scene. The video appears to have been shot at a military base in Nimruz province where US troops were stationed alongside the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF).

As the Taliban captured large swaths of the territory, a third of the country, making the Afghan forces surrender and seizing their weaponry, they entered the gym at the abandoned military base to poke fun and joke around with the US army’s weightlifting equipment that forces left behind as they withdrew, recently. One can hear the music playing in the background as the Taliban terrorists swing left and right from a pair of ropes from weightlifting equipment, pretending to lift weights and using the stationary bike, also punching and kicking the hanging bag, in a display of the mockery directed at the US troops. The men dressed in traditional Kurta Pajama with turban take the punching bag in turns, as laughs resonate the now abandoned gym.

The video was also shared by a Pakistan-based journalist Sami Yousafzai with a caption that read: “Who says Taliban are not changed, look they joined a gym. Who says Taliban are Taliban like before? Check out the new Taliban inside the gym.” Largely, the Pakistani Twitter responded with fun and laughter as commenters wrote that the Taliban was “preparing for the battleground,” others called the terror outfit members “savage.”

Afghan commandos slaughtered at an outdoor market

In a public display of brutality at a local town market, the Taliban executed nearly two dozen unarmed members of the Afghan special forces, amid cries of “Allahu Akhbar” — “God is great.” The Afghan soldiers had to surrender after they ran out of munition. The shocking video obtained by CNN showed the Taliban calling out at the Afghan armed forces, “Surrender, commandos, surrender,” as troops fell short of weaponry after putting up an intense fight for about two hours in Faryab province, near the Afghanistan border with Turkmenistan.

A witness to the slaughter told the network that all 22 commandos were surrounded by the Taliban, brought into the middle of the street as civilians watched from their hiding and were shot at one by one. In the 45-second-long video footage, the road could be seen smeared in blood and soldiers lay slaughtered while a Taliban terrorist could be heard saying, “take off their belts.” The video showed a bystander who can be heard saying in the local Pashto language before the killing, "Don't shoot them, don't shoot them, I beg you don't shoot them." The commandos' bodies were left scattered across an outdoor market, later retrieved by Red Cross officials.