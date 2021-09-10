Taliban Was 'businesslike And Professional' In New Evacuation: White House NSC

The White House National Security Council on Thursday said that the Taliban acted "businesslike and professional" in facilitating the evacuation of US citizens and lawful permanent residents from Afghanistan. In her statement on Qatar Airways Charter flight from Kabul, NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne has said that the Taliban has been cooperative in facilitating the departure of people on charter flights from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. She confirmed that the chartered Qatar Airways flight from Kabul Airport has safely landed in Qatar.

Flight from Kabul lands in Qatar

NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne expressed gratitude to Qatar for their efforts in facilitating operations at Kabul Airport and helping to ensure the safety of these charter flights. In her statement, Horne stated that the Taliban has cooperated in facilitating the departure of American citizens and lawful permanent residents on charter flights from Kabul Airport. Furthermore, she noted that the Taliban has demonstrated flexibility, and acted "businesslike and professional in our dealings with them in this effort".

"The Taliban have been cooperative in facilitating the departure of American citizens and lawful permanent residents on charter flights from HKIA. They have shown flexibility, and they have been businesslike and professional in our dealings with them in this effort. This is a positive first step", NSC spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.

Today the U.S facilitated the departure of U.S citizens and LPRs on a chartered flight from Kabul. We can confirm that flight has safely landed in Qatar.



We've brought 6,000+ U.S. citizens and LPRs home under #OperationAlliesWelcome.https://t.co/JY5sdBjnAs — Emily Horne (@emilyhorne46) September 9, 2021

Emily Horne further mentioned that they will continue their efforts in order to ensure safe and orderly passage of US citizens, lawful permanent residents, and Afghans who worked for the US and wish to leave the war-torn nation. Horne noted that the safe flight was the result of "careful and hard diplomacy and engagement". She mentioned that they will not divulge details of these efforts before the people are safely moved out of the country due to the ongoing terrorist threat to operations. Horne revealed that so far more than 6,000 American citizens and lawful permanent residents have been evacuated under Operation Allies Welcome.

After the US troops left the war-ravaged nation at the end of August, the Qatar Airways Charter flight was the first flight to take off from the Kabul airport. According to The Associated Press, about 200 foreigners, including Americans had boarded the flight out of Kabul on Thursday. A senior US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity told The Associated Press that the Taliban’s foreign minister and deputy prime minister helped in facilitating the evacuation of people. The official further revealed that the people who boarded the flight included Americans, US green card holders and people of other nations like Germany and Canada.

Image: emilyhorne46/Twitter/AP

Inputs from AP