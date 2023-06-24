Tamil Chair To Be Set Up At Houston University With Aim To Expand World's Oldest language

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day US State visit concluded after his address to the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington DC. The venue reverberated with the chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and ‘Vande Mataram’ upon the arrival of the Indian Prime Minister. In his Goodbye speech, PM Modi highlighted the rich history of the Tamil culture and language making a strong pitch for “India’s growth story”. He revealed that the Indian government is going to partner with the University of Houston in establishing a Tamil Studies chair with an aim to expand the teaching of the world's oldest language, literature and culture.

PM at the Community event, at Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, in White House, Washington DC on June 23, 2023. Image: PIB

Tamil Studies chair to be established at University of Houston: PM Modi

PM Modi said, "With the help of the Indian government Tamil Studies chair will be established at the University of Houston. This chair will help to create an impact on Tamil culture and the world's most ancient language Tamil. Also, the research centre of Google's AI in India will work on more than 100 languages".

PM Modi requested the Indian diaspora whenever to tell the world with great pride that the most ancient language- Tamil originated from India. "It's a matter of pride for having the honour that the oldest language of the world belongs to our nation," he added.

According to US-India joint statement released on Friday, US President Joe Biden and PM Modi welcomed the establishment of the Tamil Studies Chair at the University of Houston and reinstating the Vivekananda Chair at the University of Chicago to further research and teaching of India's history and culture.

Lauding the contribution of the Indian diaspora to America's development, PM Modi added, "At the time when India has taken a pledge to build a developed India in the Aazaadi ka Amritkaal, then we have high expectations from you as well. This is the best time to invest as much as possible in India".

Prime Minister Modi has always been keen towards promoting the Tamil culture. During the Tamil Day celebrations in April 2023, PM Modi stated that as Indian citizens it is our responsibility to take the Tamil legacy forward and proudly present it to the world. He has stated that the Tamil culture and Tamil people are both eternal as well as global in nature stating that their contribution to the freedom movement has also been very important.

Notably, PM Modi was on his first-ever state visit to the United States from June 20-25. His first US visit took place in 2014, during which he delivered his inaugural speech at the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). PM Modi also addressed the joint sitting of the US Congress on June 22, stating that the US is the oldest and India the largest democracy.