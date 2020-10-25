Tarek Fateh Tells Americans To Reflect before Voting; Raises Joe Biden's 1987 'impropriety

Pakistan-origin Journalist-Author Tarek Fateh who has been strongly advocating against Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee in the upcoming presidential election, has asked the Americans to reflect before they vote, based on his old video that has surfaced on social media.

In the 1987 video, Joe Biden is seen dropping out of the US Presidential race after allegedly being caught plagiarising and exaggerating his academic record. Retweeting the video, Tarek Fateh asked Americans to 'wake up' to the impropriety of Joe Biden and reflect before casting their votes.

You may have read alleged emails about the ' #JoeBidenCrimeFamily ' but did you know questions of impropriety by @JoeBiden go back to 1987? Read and reflect before ye vote O Yankees. https://t.co/GGTPcLyliy — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) October 24, 2020

READ | Joe Biden Promises 'free COVID Vaccine' If Voted To Power Ahead Of US Polls In November

READ | Joe Biden Reveals Why He Feels 'deeply Connected' With Indian-Americans

Joe Biden versus Donald Trump

With the US election just around the corner, Trump and Biden, have been campaigning actively in one of the most ill-tempered campaigns in recent memory. While the Democratic leader has been slamming Trump’s handling of coronavirus pandemic, the US President has been criticising Biden’s record on trade.

On Thursday, the candidates debated over health care, energy policy and how Trump handled the coronavirus pandemic. Both candidates also had an exchange over the business endeavours of Biden's son Hunter. The second debate ahead of the November 3 presidential election, saw plenty of personal attacks between 74-year-old Trump, a Republican, and his 77-year-old Democratic rival, Biden, whose mutual dislike was quite evident.

Biden and Donald Trump have until November 3 to convince the people of America why they should vote for them and not the opponent. According to experts, this year it is highly unlikely that the results will be announced on the same day as people are expected to vote via mail-in-voting in large numbers, which can take days to reach before they are counted. There is no reason to believe that this indeed will be the case, however.

In an interesting turn of events, both Donald Trump and Joe Biden are now taking pains to woo Indian-American voters, with the topic becoming a hot potato after the US President called the air in India 'filthy' while defending his government's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate change accords. Trump has dispatched top envoys as part of an outreach whereas Biden has touted his Indian-heritage running-mate Kamala Harris and promised close ties with India.

READ | Biden Slams Trump's COVID-19 Response, Says 'We Are Learning To Die With It'

READ | Trump Vs Biden: Betting Markets Give Round 2 To Donald Says Cloudbet