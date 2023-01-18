'Tax Us Now' Say Ultra-rich In Open Letter To World Leaders At World Economic Forum

The super-rich elites, which includes more than 200 members, have called on governments around the world on Wednesday to “tax us, the ultra rich, now” in order to help billions of people struggling with the cost of living crisis. The group of millionaires and billionaires include Disney heiress Abigail Disney and The Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo. They called on the world leaders during the meeting in Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) which aims to help tackle “extreme inequality”.

“The current lack of action is gravely concerning. A meeting of the ‘global elite’ in Davos to discuss ‘cooperation in a fragmented world’ is pointless if you aren’t challenging the root cause of division,” said the ultra-rich group in an open letter, reported the Guardian.

This comes after new research by Oxfam showed that almost two-thirds of the new wealth amassed since the start of the pandemic has gone to the richest 1%. The development charity Oxfam found that the best-off had pocketed $26tn (£21tn) in new wealth up to the end of 2021, reported the Guardian. This means that 63% of the total new wealth has been represented and the rest goes to the remaining 99% of people.

Ultra-rich group calls on govts to step up

In the letter, they said that building cooperation and defending democracy requires urgent action to develop fairer economies right now. Further, they wrote, "It is not a problem that can be left for our children to fix."

“Now is the time to tackle extreme wealth; now is the time to tax the ultra rich,” reported the Gaurdian citing the Open Letter entitled as “the cost of extreme wealth”.

Millionaires from at least 13 countries have unanimously said, “The history of the last five decades is a story of wealth flowing nowhere but upwards. In the last few years, this trend has greatly accelerated …The solution is plain for all to see. You, our global representatives, have to tax us, the ultra rich, and you have to start now.”

Further, self-branded “patriotic millionaires” have warned that inaction could lead to a catastrophe. “There’s only so much stress any society can take, only so many times mothers and fathers will watch their children go hungry while the ultra rich contemplate their growing wealth. The cost of action is much cheaper than the cost of inaction – it’s time to get on with the job,” said the millionaires.