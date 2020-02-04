Teacher's Priceless Reaction After Students Gift Him New Shoes Breaks Internet

A heartwarming video which captures a teacher's pure reaction when he realises that his students just gave him a gift has taken the internet by storm. The US teacher, unfortunately, had his basketball shoes stolen from his classroom two weeks ago. Therefore a group of students from Logan Middle School decided to chip in to get him a gift to cheer him up.

A new pair of basketball shoes

According to Emma Mitchell who uploaded the video on January 29, Payne's shoes were stolen two weeks ago and a group of students decided to pool in their money and buy him a brand new pair of basketball shoes. The entire moment was caught on video, take a look at the video here-

my favorite teacher mr. payne got his shoes stolen, so me and a few classmates put together our money and bought him a brand new pair! #bps #bekind @RippeJeff pic.twitter.com/NRQ6fX0JhI — Emma Mitchell (@EmmaxMitchell) January 28, 2020

The internet found the video absolutely adorable and the video has already been viewed 4.5 million times. Take a look at social media users' reactions below-

Wonderful to see there are still teachers that kids love this much. Heartwarming that you kids probably gave up allowances and spending money to do this. Very very kind. 💕💕💕 — C. Desau. 🌊🍑 (@desau_c) January 30, 2020

ok, yeah, I felt this down deep. Beautiful. — Alwaysin motion/A Libra to the core The RESISTANCE (@debsoil27) January 31, 2020

WHY AM I CRYING?!! What a guy! — 𝚜𝚘𝚞𝚝𝚑 𝚘 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚋𝚜 (@SouthOProbs) January 30, 2020

his reaction 🥺 this vid made me cry and made my heart feel so good! — anne (@antdvis) January 30, 2020

Yay!!! The world needs more of this kind of kindness! — Heidi Woodard (@woodardhi) January 29, 2020

The official Facebook page of Bellevue Public Schools also uploaded a post detailing the events in a long post.

