Teacher's Priceless Reaction After Students Gift Him New Shoes Breaks Internet

US News

A heartwarming video which captures a teacher's priceless reaction when he realises that his students just gave him a gift has taken the internet by storm.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
priceless reaction

A heartwarming video which captures a teacher's pure reaction when he realises that his students just gave him a gift has taken the internet by storm. The US teacher, unfortunately, had his basketball shoes stolen from his classroom two weeks ago. Therefore a group of students from Logan Middle School decided to chip in to get him a gift to cheer him up.

A new pair of basketball shoes

According to Emma Mitchell who uploaded the video on January 29, Payne's shoes were stolen two weeks ago and a group of students decided to pool in their money and buy him a brand new pair of basketball shoes. The entire moment was caught on video, take a look at the video here-

The internet found the video absolutely adorable and the video has already been viewed 4.5 million times. Take a look at social media users' reactions below-

The official Facebook page of Bellevue Public Schools also uploaded a post detailing the events in a long post.

