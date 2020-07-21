Florida Teachers' Union Sues Governor Over School Reopening, Call It 'unsafe Decision'

A teacher’s union who wished to prevent schools in the state from re-opening have decided to sue the Governor of Florida. On July 20 a suit was filed against Governor Ron DeSantis and other leading educational officials in a last-ditch effort to keep schools in the state closed.

'Reckless' decision

According to reports, the lawsuit was filed by Florida Education Association (FEA) in a court in Miami and challenges the order by the Governor which states that all schools much reopen for in-person classes five days a week from the month of August. In addition to the governor, the suit also names Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran, Florida Department of Education, Florida Board of Education and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez as defendants.

As per reports, the teacher’s union believes that given the current environment with rising coronavirus cases in the country the decision to reopen schools for in-person classes is a ‘reckless’ and ‘unsafe’ decision. The FEA’s lawsuit is supported by the National Education Association. FEA President Fedrick Ingram has reportedly stated that "Governor DeSantis needs a reality check, and we are attempting to provide one,".

He added that the swift reopening of schools is an aspiration of all Florida teachers but the coronavirus is currently going out of control in the states and he does not want to prematurely reopen schools then face a flurry of new cases among students only to go back to distance learning. The state of Florida alone has recorded more than 355,000 coronavirus cases with thousands of more cases being reported every day. The death toll in the state has already crossed 5,000 deaths. It is in this grim backdrop that Governor Ron DeSantis ordered schools to reopen in August.

The deadly coronavirus that began in Wuhan, China last year has infected 14,655,405 people worldwide according to the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, and the global death toll stands at 609,198. The United States currently has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world with 3,825,153 positive cases reported and thousands more being reported every day.

