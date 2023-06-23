Tech, War & Economy: PM Modi's Speech At US Congress Covers Wide Ground | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a joint session of the US Congress, said India is the mother of democracies. "Millenia ago, our oldest scripture said - "the truth is one, but the wise call is by many names,"" the PM said. He was quoting the Brihadaranyaka Upanishad, which is a part of the Vedic corpus. Vedas are some of the oldest scriptures in the world. This is the second time PM Modi addressed the US Congress.

"Last year, India celebrated 75 years of independence. Every milestone is important but this one was important. We celebrated a remarkable journey of our freedom after 1000 years of foreign rule," the PM said. "When India won its freedom, it inspired other countries to free themselves from colonial rule," the PM stated.

"When I first visited the US as PM, India was the 10th largest economy in the world. Today, India is the 5th largest economy," PM Modi said. "India will be the third largest economy soon," the PM added assertively whilst thumping his fist to the table amidst loud claps and praise. PM said that when India grows, the whole world grows. He went on to add that India's isn't only growing but the pace at which it is growing, is increasing rapidly as well. "Afterall, we are a sixth of the world's population," the PM remarked.

In his speech, PM Modi highlighted the role of women in India. He relied on the Vedas again to make his point. "The Vedas are world's oldest scripture. They are a great treasure of humanity. Back then, women sages composed many verses in these Vedas," the PM said.

"Today in the modern era, women are leading us," PM Modi added. "A woman from a humble tribal background was made the president of India," he said, as all the assembled American politcians started clapping.

"India is an ancient and youthful nation," PM said. He stated that although India is known for its traditions, the youth are making the nation a technological hub. "The youth of India is great example of how can embrace technology," the PM claimed. India has one of the youthful population in the world, thanks to its high feritlity rate.

In what seemed like an oblique reference to China, PM Modi said that "dark clouds of coercion and confrontation are casting their shadows in the Indo-Pacific." "The stability of the region has become a central concern in our relationship." He added that region must become free from domination, a region where all nations are free and fearless in their choices, where progress is not suffocated.

Speaking about the Russia-Ukraine war, PM Modi said that "war has returned to Europe". He pointed out that countries of global south have been particularly affected. PM Modi repeated the famous words he delivered in front of the Russian President Vladimir Putin himself - "this is not an era of war". The moment PM Modi uttered these words, the American lawmakers stood up. He went on to add that the world must do what it can to stop bloodshed and human suffering.