Ted Cruz Slammed For Whining About Amazon Delivering China-made Toilet Paper 2 Months Late

United States Senator Ted Cruz who had run against Donald Trump in the Republican 2016 Presidential race has complained over receiving toilet paper he'd ordered on Amazon after two months. Taking to Twitter, the Senator stated that he had bought toilet paper from Amazon in March, however, he only received it on Friday-- June 5. He further added that the toilet paper was shipped from China.

So, in March, at the start of coronavirus lockdown, I went on Amazon to try to buy toilet paper. I bought the only kind that was available. It finally arrived yesterday, shipped from China. Pitiful! 🤨🤨 pic.twitter.com/GeQqdzhTHw — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 6, 2020

Read: Donald Trump says COVID-19 is a 'very bad gift' from China to the rest of the world

Stocks of toilet paper running out was a major feature of Americans' quarantine woes when Covid exploded, since going on to claim almost 1.2 lakh lives and infecting almost 2 million people. On account of the outbreak originating from China, US President Donald Trump has amped up his rhetoric against India's giant neighbour, in what many see as aggressive posturing before elections. However, Cruz's attempt to raise this comes at a time when the George Floyd protests for racial equality are reigning supreme in the US, and netizens' responses show their lack of patience.

Netizens slam Cruz

Meanwhile, several Netizens on Twitter have slammed the US Senator questioning him if it an attack over China. Here are some of the tweets:

Is this..... is this your latest attempt to attack China? — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 6, 2020

Thank goodness you’ve got something to wipe those tears with. — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) June 6, 2020

our hearts bleed for you Cruz pic.twitter.com/TL6hwyZSM5 — #ANTIFA & not a Twatwaffle like Trump (@putmygamefaceon) June 6, 2020

This is what you're worried about? — LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) June 6, 2020

I’m sorry you’re confused, but this is not Amazon Customer Service. Do you need a link? — Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) June 6, 2020

Read: Trump says India, China will have more COVID-19 cases with more tests

COVID-19 in the US

Leading the number of worldwide cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection, the United States is by far the country with the highest COVID numbers, surpassing China, Italy, and Iran. Currently, there are a total of 1,988,544 cases of Coronavirus with around 112,096 deaths. Meanwhile, New York -- one of the worst-hit spots in the US, has seen a total of 30,401 deaths and over 397,810 COVID-19 positive cases. However, according to US President Donald Trump, he has "saved" two million lives with the delayed nationwide lockdown.

Read: Trump alleges Covid survey findings are 'political hit jobs', Pelosi urges to vote him out

COVID-19 across the world

First detected in China's Wuhan, at present, there are around 6,981,651 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection across the globe and the disease has led to the death of around 402,237 people. In a ray of hope, around 3,413,349 people are also reported to have recovered.

Read: 'Intelligence has reported to me that I was correct': US President Trump on Covid handling