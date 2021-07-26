Teenager Accidentally AirDrops Photo Of Toy Gun To Passengers; Entire Flight Evacuated

A teenager mistakenly AirDropped an image of a toy gun to passengers on a flight right before it was preparing to take off and sent alarm bells ringing. After the passengers notified flight attendants, the pilot announced a “threat on board" and the flight, which was scheduled from San Francisco to Orlando, was evacuated, according to NBC bay area broadcasters.

The United Airlines Flight 2167 at San Francisco International Airport was held on the tarmac for several hours. Officials evacuated the plane, rescreened all passengers, and searched the aircraft.

My Mom’s flight out of SFO was held on the tarmac because someone was airdropping inappropriate pictures to several passengers.



A teenager, whose name has not been disclosed, was caught with the replica weapon image that he stated had mistakenly gone through his iPhone. Law enforcement authorities found that the image had a different time and location and was in fact a toy gun.

Airport spokesperson Doug Yakel told local media outlets that the United Airlines Flight 2167 was preparing to leave the gate at San Francisco International Airport when the incident occurred. The authorities stopped the take-off after the pilot announced a "threat on board”. Several complaints were made to the cabin crew by the passengers who, at the time, were ready to fly fastening their seat belts. However, "out of an abundance of caution," the authorities evacuated the entire plane and checked each passenger one by one. While the image was caught sent off the iPhone of a teenager, he did not have the imitation firearm in his possession, the spokesperson told the broadcasters.

