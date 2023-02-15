Temple Vandalized By Khalistani Elements In Canada, Anti-India Graffiti Sprayed On Walls

After the series of attacks in Australia, another Hindu Temple has been targeted, this time in Canada, by some Khalistani elements. The wall of a Ram temple in Mississauga was defaced with anti-India graffiti on Tuesday, February 14.

Following the shocking incident, the Consulate General of India in Toronto condemned the Khalistani elements. The Consulate has urged Canadian authorities to probe the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators. Taking to Twitter, India In Toronto wrote, "We strongly condemn the defacing of Ram Mandir in Mississauga with anti-India graffiti. We have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators."

Brampton Mayor expresses concern

Meanwhile, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown also expressed his concerns on the issue and assured that action would be taken. Taking to social media platforms, Brown wrote, "I am saddened to hear of the hate-motivated vandalism at the Ram Mandir Temple in Mississauga. Unknown suspects spray-painted the walls on the back of the temple. This type of hate has no place in Peel Region."

I am saddened to hear of the hate motivated vandalism at the Ram Mandir Temple in Mississauga. Unknown suspects spray painted the walls on the back of the temple. This type of hate has no place in Peel Region. — Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) February 15, 2023

He further tweeted, "The @PeelPolice & @ChiefNish (Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah) are taking this potential hate crime very seriously. 12 Division has carriage of the investigation & they will find those responsible. Religious freedom is a Charter right in Canada & we will do every thing we can to make sure everyone is safe in their place of worship."

This is not the first time that Khalistani elements abroad have defaced a Hindu Temple in Canada with anti-India graffiti. Prior to this, a Hindu Temple in Brampton was defaced in January with anti-India graffiti triggering outrage among the Indian community. At that time as well, the Indian Consulate General in Toronto had raised concerns over the safety of Hindus and the increased hate crime against the Hindu community living in Canada. Even in September 2022, BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Canada was defaced by 'Canadian Khalistani extremists' with anti-India graffiti.

