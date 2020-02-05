Tennessean Lawyer Drinking 'Water' Out Of Hershey's Syrup Bottle Confuses Internet

A Tennessee state representative came in the spotlight on Monday for drinking out of a Hershey's chocolate syrup bottle while on the House representative floor. The photo of representative Kent Calfee went viral on Twitter that caused a stir amongst the users who got curious about the content in the Hershey's syrup bottle.

According to the reports, the picture featured Kent, a Republican from Kingston who was drinking from a chocolate syrup bottle while waiting for Governor Bill Lee's second State address to begin. Twitter users shared their theories, that was surrounded by speculations whether Calfee was chugging chocolate syrup or some kind of hard liquor in the bottle. The internet sparked a discussion with some of the hilarious responses on Twitter.

As he waits for the State of the State to begin, Rep. Kent Calfee takes a swig of from his Hershey’s chocolate syrup bottle, as he often does during #tnleg session. Photo by @Tennessean’s @GeorgeWalkerIV. pic.twitter.com/TWPZ8yxbM9 — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) February 3, 2020

He drank water from the syrup bottle

However, Calfee told the media that it was a repurposed syrup bottle that he drank water out of, and he wasn’t going to buy a $25 or $35 or $45 water bottle that was not worth what it cost because he’ll probably put it down and leave it somewhere.

He further added that he and his wife, Marilyn recycled everything and as he was fixing to put the syrup’s bottle in the plastic recycling one day at home, he thought that he could put water in it instead.

Wonder what else is in the chocolate? — Jules (@jmreycroft) February 4, 2020

No way is that chocolate syrup! There is something else in that bottle. Tennessee whiskey or some good moonshine. — Deb WARRIOR WOMAN Farmer (@realdebfarmer) February 4, 2020

I look at this old man drinking chocolate syrup from the bottle, and I think, "I think he should be in charge." — Randbrick (@HitherToFore) February 4, 2020

Calfee reportedly keeps the Hershey's chocolate syrup bottle in the drawer at his desk in the front of the House chamber and refills it with water and never with liquor, which he stopped drinking in December 1978, he told the media. He added that he did not know that he had ever drunk chocolate syrup, he does, however, like to take a spoonful of Nesquik and wash it down with a sip of milk rather than mixing it in. It's a trick he has also passed along to some of his seven grandchildren, he added.

Calfee who is reportedly in his eighth year serving in the General Assembly has been a member of the Roane County commission for 20 years.

