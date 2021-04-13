Tennessee:1 Killed, Cop Injured In School Shooting At Knoxville

One person was killed and a police officer was injured on April 12 during shooting at a High Schoool in Tennessee. Knoxville Police Department in a statement has said that the police officer was responding to a call of male subject who was possibly armed in the school. The police officer approached the subject and there was an exchange of gunfire between them.

Shooting near school in Tennessee

Knoxville Police Department on Twitter has said that a reunification site has been established at the baseball field behind Austin-East High School near Wilson and South Hembree. The police officials have urged the people to avoid visiting the area. The police department has started an investigation into the matter. The officer was hit at least once and he was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. One man has died in the incident while another person was detained by the police officers. The statement further mentioned that investigation has been initiated.

At around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an officerinvolved shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Based on the preliminary investigation, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to Austin-East Magnet High School on the report of a male subject who was possibly armed in the school. Upon approach of the subject, shots were fired. A KPD officer was struck at least one time and transported to the UT Medical Center with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening. One male was pronounced deceased at the scene, while another was detained for further investigation. There are no other known gunshot victims. Per standard protocol for officer-involved shootings, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

Knoxville School Superintendent Bob Thomas released the statement on Twitter. He said that the school building has been secured and the students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Nashville said that they are responding to the incident that occurred in the school.

The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families. — Bob Thomas (@KnoxSchoolsSupt) April 12, 2021

Knox County Schools is responding to a shooting that occurred this afternoon at Austin-East Magnet High School. We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible. — Bob Thomas (@KnoxSchoolsSupt) April 12, 2021

.@ATFNashville Special Agents are responding to a shooting incident at Austin-East High School in Knoxville, TN to assist our law enforcement partners. Please direct all inquiries to @Knoxville_PD pic.twitter.com/hV1ngIxBLy — ATF Nashville (@ATFNashville) April 12, 2021

(Image Credits: Knoxsville Police/Twitter)