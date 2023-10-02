Terrible! Residents Of New York City Face Wrath Of Heavy Rains Inside A Metro | WATCH

As heavy rains hit New York City, several videos that have surfaced on a social media platform showed distressing conditions of the city. Heavy rain battered the New York metropolitan area on Friday, September 29 which disrupted the normal life of the people. According to weather and city officials, more than 7.25 inches (18.41 centimetres) of rain were recorded in parts of Brooklyn by nightfall, with at least one spot seeing 2.5 inches (6 centimetres) in a single hour.

The heavy gush of rain has knocked out several subway and commuter rail lines, stranding drivers on highways, flooding basements and shuttering a terminal at LaGuardia Airport for hours in one of the city’s wettest days in decades, as per AP reports. Both New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency in response to the situation.

Better get out of there!: Netizens react to heavy rains

X user named Aldrich shared a video on the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter. "New York City experienced record-setting rainfall today, leading to flash floods in the city's streets, basements, schools, subways, and vehicles in the nation's most populous city," he wrote. The video shows a woman seated inside the metro facing the brunt of heavy rains as water entered the metro through an open gate.

Since being posted, the video has amassed 97,000 views and 182 retweets. In the comment section, social media users have expressed their concerns for the helpless woman. One of the users wrote, "Better get out of there!", while another added, "That lady is holding tight to her seat."

Better get out of there! — SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) September 29, 2023

That lady is holding tight to her seat. — sohali (@sohali2012) September 30, 2023