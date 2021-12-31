Tesla Recalls 4,75,000 Cars In US Over Rearview Camera Safety Issues & Trunk Defects

The electric manufacturer, Tesla, is recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars in a bid to address rearview camera and trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing, the US road safety regulator said. According to NBC News, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that Tesla is recalling 356,309 of its 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles to address rearview camera issues and 119,009 of its Model S vehicles due to front hood problems.

For Model 3 sedans, “the rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk lid, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying,” the NHTSA said, as quoted by NBC.

For Model S vehicles, front hood latch problems may lead a trunk to open “without warning and obstruct the driver’s visibility, increasing the risk of a crash,” Tesla said. However, the NHTSA clarified that Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the issues with its Model 3 and Model S cars. The US-based company is now being investigated by the NHTSA over the issues.

NHTSA’s investigation on Tesla vehicles

It is to mention that the recall of the vehicles is Tesla’s second run-in with NHTSA this month. Previously, the regulator had announced that it is probing a report that Tesla vehicles allow people to play video games while driving. This issue was reported by a Tesla vehicle owner who saw a YouTube video of another Tesla owner playing a video game on his touch-screen while the vehicle was moving.

Following the complaint, Tesla had agreed to stop allowing video games to be played on vehicle screens while its cars were moving. In another incident, the NHTSA had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla’s driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. Under pressure from the safety regulator, Tesla in February had even agreed to recall around 135,000 vehicles with touch-screen displays that could fail and raise the risk of a crash.

(Image: AP)