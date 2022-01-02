Tesla Service Centre Among Structures Damaged By Marshall Wildfires Colorado

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla’s service centre in downtown Superior, Colorado was one of the thousand structures that were engulfed in the wildfire blazes that started in Boulder County, US on Dec. 30. The centre incurred significant damage from Marshall Fire as nearly 1,000 homes and other structures were destroyed, the officials told reporters. At least three people went missing. A drone aerial Imaging captured the video as the wild Marshall Fire charred the neighbourhoods in the suburban area situated on the base of the Rocky Mountains.

A lot of video coming in from across the area. Here is another one taken this afternoon from a BPD patrol car in the Superior/Louisville area. The smoke was so thick first responders were having trouble with visibility. The flames burned right up to the roads. #MarshallFire pic.twitter.com/AhwuOKTlKk — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) December 31, 2021

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management shared the preliminary and incomplete list of the structures that were damaged in the Marshall fire, one of the most destructive in Colorado history.

'Trouble with visibility'

Dashcam and other visuals released by the Broomfield Police depicted the thick black plumes coming out of the Tesla centre as large flames burned down the entire area spreading across the highway in Louisville, Colorado. The officers in the footage described the plumes “so thick, that the first responders were having trouble with visibility.” The regions of Superior and Louisville were ordered to be evacuated immediately as the fire spread to the southeast of Boulder across an estimated 6,200 acres of land damaging property, malls, and centers along the path. Colorado Gov Jared Polis declared a state of emergency.

The wildfire tore through the entire subdivision in Superior where the Tesla centre was situated. An individual from the unincorporated Marshall area and at least two others from the same area are still missing or feared dead, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle informed at a news conference. Pelle further stated that the Cadaver dogs will be Brough in to assist in the search operation and find the survivors. "Unfortunately, I believe these are going to turn into recovery cases," Pelle said at the briefing.

Debris surrounds the remains of homes burned by wildfires after they ripped through development in Superior, Colo. Tens of thousands of Coloradans were driven from their neighbourhoods by wind-whipped wildfires. [AP Photo/David Zalubowski]

A fire still burns in a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in Louisville, Colo. [AP Photo/David Zalubowski]

The remains of a home lie in a pile after wildfires ripped through a development in Superior, Colo. [AP Photo/David Zalubowski]

A woman reacts to seeing the remains of her mother's home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in Louisville. [AP Photo/David Zalubowski]

The structures nearby are "completely destroyed and covered with eight inches of snow," the sheriff further informed. Given the Marshall Fire's speed and ferocity, said the officers, no deaths have officially been reported yet but acres of land, buildings, and complexes have been burnt down to ashes. As the fires engulfed the region, the weather swung to the other extreme causing several inches of the snow pile.

The areas in the Old Town Superior were "totally gone," and the south side of Louisville suffered "catastrophic losses,” Pelle said at the conference. At least 991 homes in Louisville, Superior, and unincorporated portions of Boulder County including the Tesla centre have been completely lost to the fire, Pelle said.