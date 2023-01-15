The Electronic automotive giant Tesla has decided to cut its prices by a fifth, in an effort to boost the demand for its electric vehicles. According to BBC, the automotive company headed by CEO Elon Musk decided to slash its prices in Europe and the US, to boost customer demands in the region. As per the reports, the price cuts range from 10% to 13% in the United Kingdom and go as high as a whopping 20% in some of the models in the United States. The news of the price cuts came after the Tesla stock hit the lowest value in two years in December. The repercussions of the decline were also faced by Tesla CEO Elon Musk who secured the largest loss of personal fortune in history, earlier this month.

According to the BBC, new UK buyers of the entry-level Model 3 will be now able to save around 5,000 euros. The company announced its price cuts in China last week, indicating the current crisis the innovative electric vehicle is facing. The price cuts also came after CEO Elon Musk, acknowledged last year that the prices of the Tesla cars have become “embarrassingly high”. Last year, the company also admitted that they have faced “significant challenges” due to the ongoing pandemic, the rising energy prices, and the shortage of semiconductors.

Share prices of Tesla fell to 65%, worst since 2010

As per the BBC report, the company witnessed a major blow due to the fall in its share prices which fell more than 65% over the last year. The figures are deplorable since it's the worst fall the company has faced since it went public in 2010. The dramatic fall also took the crown of the World’s richest man away from Musk. The company's investors were also not happy with Musk’s decision to take over the much-loved social media networking site Twitter. Some of Musk’s problematic decisions for Twitter have also impacted the reputation of the multinational electric car company.

Amid all the chaos, the Tesla CEO secured the world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history. Earlier this month, the Guinness World Records cited a Forbes report which estimated that Musk had lost around $182 billion since November 2021. With these shocking figures, Musk managed to surpass the previous record-holder, the Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son, who lost $58.6 billion in 2000. Now that the company has decided to slash its prices significantly, it will be interesting to see its impact on the company's struggling shares.