Tesla To Stop Games On Infotainment Screens In Moving Cars After US Agency Orders Probe

After an investigation was announced on Tesla's decision to allow people to play video games in a moving vehicle, Tesla has agreed to stop allowing video games to be played while vehicles are in motion. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) - a US federal agency - stated that the business will distribute a software update via the internet that will lock the "Passenger Play" function, AP reported. The decision comes a day after the US government stated it would launch a formal inquiry into distracted driving issues raised by Tesla's video games.

A statement was released by the NHTSA on Thursday announcing that the adjustment was made after authorities expressed concerns about the system with Tesla. The NHTSA asked for a comment on the situation from Tesla. The agency says its probe of Tesla's feature will continue even after the upgrade but it is unclear whether the NHTSA would order Tesla to do a formal recall as a result of the upgrade. The statement added that the Vehicle Safety Act forbids manufacturers from selling vehicles that pose unacceptable hazards to safety, including technology that distract drivers.

NHTSA to formally investigate Tesla's screens

On Wednesday, the NHTSA declared that it would formally investigate Tesla's screens after a Tesla owner based in Portland, Oregon, filed a complaint after discovering that a driver could play games using the "Passenger Play" feature while the cars were moving. The Tesla user stated that he has nothing against Tesla but he is concerned that the game would distract the drivers and someone might die, AP reported.

The agency stated that the "Passenger Play" feature could distract the driver and increase the danger of a collision. The investigation involves around 580,000 Tesla models. According to the AP report, the NHTSA stated in documents detailing that "Passenger Play" has been available since December 2020. Previously, it was only possible to enable gameplay when its vehicles were parked but now it can be played while the car is moving. The NHTSA statement made no mention of any crashes or injuries caused by the issue.

The NHTSA is already investigating the functioning of Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" function after receiving a complaint that it almost caused a crash. Tesla, on the other hand, claims that neither system can drive a vehicle and that drivers must remain alert and ready to intervene at all times.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)