Tesla's California Plant Recorded Over 400 COVID Cases Between May And December: Report

Elon Musk-owned Tesla Inc. has reportedly registered more than 400 COVID-19 cases out of its California Gigafactory since May. According to numbers obtained by a transparency website PlainSite, Tesla’s Bay Area production plant reported 125 coronavirus cases in December alone compared to less than 11 cases in May 2020. Also, note that Tesla’s Musk was against the COVID-19 lockdown as he publicly defied orders to open his California plant early.

Did Tesla underreport cases?

PlainSite obtained the data from the Alameda County Department of Public Health a year after it had made the initial request. As per PlainSite, the department stopped keeping track of COVID-19 cases coming out of Tesla Gigafactory in December, when the electric car maker’s plant reported most infections. PlainSite suggests that the number of cases Tesla reported to Alameda County for mid-May and June is far below the numbers of exposure tracked internally.

The website also accused the Alameda County’s health department of lying, claiming that they knew Tesla was operating its factory in March and April in violation of the multi-county wide lockdown but they only shared numbers from May onwards. The Alameda County’s health department had initially refused to share data, following which the California Newspapers Partnership filed a lawsuit using HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act). After Alameda County lost the case in January 2021, it shared the data, but that too, after a lot of reminders, said PlainSite.

Musk reopened Tesla’s California plant a week before local health officials issued guidelines for the same. Musk downplayed the risk associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and threatened to move his factory out of California if he was not allowed to open his plant. Ever since the pandemic began, Musk has been critical of measures taken by public health authorities, especially the lockdown, calling it "overreaction". The billionaire had also questioned the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines on Twitter.

(With inputs from ANI)