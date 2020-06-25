Texas: 60 Students Test Positive For COVID-19 Afer Returning From Mexico

While the Trump administration ‘advised’ US citizens against international air travel, a group of students from the University of Texas at Austin who returned from a spring break trip to a Mexican beach resort contracted the novel coronavirus within two weeks. Despite the notion that youngsters were less susceptible to get the virus, the case is now being emulated as how easily COVID-19 could spread among students and members of all age groups in a report published by Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on its website.

A third of travellers tested positive for COVID-19 after they returned from Cabo San Lucas that prompted the health authorities to commence contact tracing and review flight details from the commercial, chartered and private planes onboard which the students returned to the US, according to reports. Further, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report that the outbreak on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin offers additional insight into how the virus spreads among a population that is deemed as “healthy” and considers itself “immune” to the disease.

As per a report, 60 of 183 spring breakers, three of whom had symptoms during the Cabo trip dates tested positive. While 35 people were exposed to the patients who were asymptomatic, and nine of the first 19 travellers and their contacts contracted the coronavirus within two days of investigation. By early April, at least 28 per cent had COVID-19, out of which, 22 per cent were asymptomatic.

A few quick updates regarding campus planning in light of #COVID19 as @UTAustin moves toward the upcoming fall semester: https://t.co/0iTfSJt9Hw — Jay Hartzell (@JCHartzell) June 17, 2020

Read: NYC Marathon Canceled Because Of Coronavirus Fears

Read: U.S. Stocks Slide As New Coronavirus Cases Surge

Shared housing and proximity led to outbreak

In the CDC report, the students mentioned during contact tracing interviews that at Cabo San Lucas they were sharing housing in both Mexico and upon return to Austin. The proximity created by this shared housing contributed to the transmission through exposure and transmission of the COVID-19 disease. Further, the CDC said that contact tracing was important in limiting spread if the healthy populations lived in shared housing. In April, University of Texas’ West Campus was announced as a hot spot for coronavirus as many of the students who travelled to Cabo San Lucas live there, according to a local report.

In a case study of the incident, published by the University of Texas and the city of Austin health department, the authors said, this COVID-19 outbreak among a young, healthy population with no or mild symptoms were controlled with a coordinated public health response that included rapid contact tracing and testing of all exposed persons.

Testing asymptomatic people is important in controlling future COVID-19 outbreaks that might occur as schools and universities consider reopening.

While public officials in Texas are facilitating the return of fall sports, as many as 13 soccer players in the University of Texas at Austin also tested positive after they commenced their summer workouts for the football team, according to university’s press release on site. This comes after the college stadiums were allowed to operate at 50% capacity by Governor Greg Abbott amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Read: Koepka, McDowell Among Withdrawals Over Coronavirus Concerns

Read: IMF Predicts 'deeper Recession' And 'slower Recovery' From Coronavirus Pandemic

(Images Credit: CDC)