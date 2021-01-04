Texas Church Shooting: Governor Offers Condolences, Says 'our Hearts Are With Victims'

One person was killed and several others were wounded in a shooting that took place in the wee hours of January 3 in Texas, US. State Governor Greg Abbott, in a statement, later confirmed the attack revealing that an unidentified shooter had opened fire in the Starrville Methodist Church located in the town of Winona in the northeastern part of the state. He also laid out his heartfelt condolences to those affected by the “terrible tragedy” and said that authorities were working closely to bring the culprit to justice.

"Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy. I am grateful for the law enforcement officers who apprehended the suspect, and I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by this horrific shooting. The State of Texas is working closely with first responders and local officials to ensure that justice is served and that the Starrville community has the resources it needs during this time."

Man has been shot dead

In a later report, ABC network’s KLTV revealed that it was the church’s pastor who pulled his gun after he saw the unidentified man hiding in the restroom. Following which, the man snatched the gun from the pastor and shot him dead. It also revealed that the man had been involved in a shooting the night before was hiding in the church before he was located. After a brief chase, he was eventually shot by the cops, local media revealed.

Gun violence is one of the major issues plaguing the American Territory. Last week, police in the state of Minneapolis released body-camera video from a traffic stop one night earlier that ended with a man shot dead, an extraordinarily quick move aimed at stemming public anger over the city's first police-involved death since George Floyd died while being restrained by officers in May.

