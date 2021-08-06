Texas GOP Official Dies From COVID-19, Week After Publishing Anti-vaccine Sentiments

A Texas Republican leader died of severe COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, just a week after he posted anti-vaxxer sentiments on his social media. Scott Apley, a member of the State Republican Executive Committee and Dickinson City Council, succumbed to COVID-19 at the local hospital with “pneumonia-like symptoms,” a GoFundMe page that had been set up for Apley and his family said. He had tested positive for COVID.

Apley had been campaigning against the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines and was not inoculated. He had shared a post on social media questioning the jabs that have scientifically been proven to mitigate the severity of the SARS-CoV-2 infection in case of a breakthrough. The Galveston County Republican Party announced the death of the GOP member on Facebook without specifying the cause. It quickly removed the post later. But the GoFundMe page lists the cause of Apley’s demise as the severe COVID-19 infection. The GOP official had posted about the anti-mask and anti-vaccine rhetoric on his social media.

The 45 year old wrote in his last post, “In 6 months, we’ve gone from the vax ending the pandemic, to you can still get Covid even if vaxxed, to you can pass COVID onto others even if vaxxed, to you can still die of Covid even if vaxxed, to the unvaxxed are killing the vaxxed.”

Wife, 5-month son test COVID-19 positive

The Texas republican leader was admitted to a Galveston hospital just about two days after his anti-vaccination post with pneumonia-like symptoms and was put on a ventilator due to severe chest distress, according to the GoFundMe page. He passed at around 3 am Wednesday morning. He is survived by his wife and 5-month-old son both of whom are diagnosed positive for the novel coronavirus, KTRK reported.

[Galveston County Republican Party's now-deleted post on Facebook. credit: Galveston County Republican Party/ Facebook]

Galveston County Republican Party called Apley’s death “a tragedy,” adding that the GOP official was “deeply committed to the betterment of his community.”Texas Republican Party released a statement earlier yesterday saying that it was “incredibly saddened” to learn about Apley’s untimely demise. “The entire staff of the Republican Party of Texas grieves his loss and extends our prayers of peace and comfort for Scott’s family in this difficult time,” the Republican Party wrote in a statement.