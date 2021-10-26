Texas Governor Endorses Bill Banning Transgender Participation In K-12 School Sports

A bill that was signed into law by Texas Governor Greg Abbott has imposed a ban on transgender students in the state from participating in K-12 school sports teams that align with their current gender identity, Texas Tribune reported on Monday. As per House bill 25, trans-student-athletes will only be allowed to play in Interscholastic competitions which correspond with their gender identity in their birth certificate or near the time of birth. The bill which is authored by Rep Valoree Swanson is set to go into effect from January 18.

The current rules of school sports in Texas are governed by University Interscholastic League (UIL), which accepts gender as determined in the birth certificate but it also acknowledges modified birth certificates with gender changes to align with gender identity. Notably, the legislation supersedes the UIL norm of accepting sex-changed birth certificates while applying for sporting events. The bill was passed by state lawmakers on October 15 and supporters have claimed that the law "protects fairness" in school sports.

As per DW, the supporters have said that House Bill 25 will eliminate the "inherent advantage" of female transgender athletes (who were determined as male at birth) over other female athletes. However, the law has been dubbed as "discriminatory" towards society by the Human Rights Campaign (an LGBTQ advocacy group) adding that it will file a petition against the law. Texas is the 10th such state to pass the "unjust" law alongside Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana, Tennessee and West Virginia.

BREAKING: Texas Governor Greg Abbott signs HB 25 banning trans youth from participating in sports alongside their peers.



They are now the 10th state to pass such a law.



We will not stop fighting to #LetKidsPlay. #TXLege — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) October 25, 2021

