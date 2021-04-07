Texas Governor Signs Executive Order To Ban Government-mandated 'vaccine Passports'

Texas governor Greg Abbot Tuesday signed an executive order to ban the government-mandated ‘Vaccine Passports’ required to access public establishments such as cafes, restaurants, bars, and other public venues. The order seeks to restrict state agencies or organizations receiving state funding from asking for “proof of vaccination”. In a video address on Tuesday, the Republican governor called the vaccine certificate initiative ‘discriminatory’ and an attack on the Texans' “personal freedoms.”

Abbot stressed that his state has been administering more than 13 million doses, “but, as I have said all along, these vaccines are always voluntary and never forced,” he emphasized. Furthermore, he stressed, "Government should not require any Texan to show proof of vaccination and reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives.” Abbott’s order prohibits official authorities or government subdivisions from mandating the proof of vaccination for Texas residents or enforcing any such divisive policy across the state. His mandate also empowers the state to supersede any local executive order that mandates the Texas Legislature to mandate COVID-19 proof of vaccine certification.

“We will continue to vaccinate more Texans and protect public health and we will do so without treading on Texans’ personal freedoms,” Abbott said in his online address while announcing the executive order. READ | Refugee families urge Biden to keep promise to up admissions

Last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a similar executive order that blocked the businesses from mandating rules that required customers to produce proofs for the coronavirus inoculation at the venues. Citing personal freedom and privacy concerns, DeSantis banned vaccine passports stating that it would lead to the formation of two sects in the society based on vaccination status. "It's completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society," the Florida governor told a presser.

Today I issued an executive order prohibiting the use of so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports. The Legislature is working on making permanent these protections for Floridians and I look forward to signing them into law soon. Read my EO here – https://t.co/6QwLsLWEWm — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 2, 2021

White House rules out 'covid passports'

Earlier yesterday, the White House ruled out the possibility of introducing mandatory federal COVID-19 passports saying that it was up to private businesses to draft vaccination certification protocols without state’s interference. “The government is not now, nor will we be supporting a system that requires Americans to carry a credential,” White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said at a press conference. “There will be no federal vaccinations database, no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential,” she continued. Furthermore, Psaki said, “Our [Biden administration] interest is very simple, from the federal government, which is Americans’ privacy and rights should be protected, so that these systems are not used against people unfairly.

