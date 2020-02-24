The Debate
Texas: Gunman Opens Fire In Houston, 7 Injured; Suspect In Custody

US News

A gunman opened fire in the flea market of Houston, Texas, on February 23 injuring seven people before the suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Texas

A gunman opened fire in the flea market of Houston, Texas, on February 23, injuring as many as seven people before the suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez stated that no one was critically injured in the shooting incident and some of them might have got injured due to bullet ricochet.

House of Representative Armando Walle also reached the scene and took to Twitter to express gratitude to the County Sheriff for always being on the scene and taking leadership in such situation.

No one critically injured

Gonzalez said no one was critically wounded and some injuries may have been a result of a bullet ricochet. He also thanked Rep. Walle for stopping by at the scene to check on the people and the team present there.

