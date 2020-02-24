Texas: Gunman Opens Fire In Houston, 7 Injured; Suspect In Custody

A gunman opened fire in the flea market of Houston, Texas, on February 23, injuring as many as seven people before the suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez stated that no one was critically injured in the shooting incident and some of them might have got injured due to bullet ricochet.

House of Representative Armando Walle also reached the scene and took to Twitter to express gratitude to the County Sheriff for always being on the scene and taking leadership in such situation.

Here with our @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOTexas to support their efforts in HD140 regarding shooting. Please follow @SheriffEd_HCSO for updates. No life threatening injuries and suspect in custody. All I can say. TY Sheriff Ed for always being on scene taking leadership. #txlege — Armando Walle (@RepWalle) February 24, 2020

No one critically injured

Gonzalez said no one was critically wounded and some injuries may have been a result of a bullet ricochet. He also thanked Rep. Walle for stopping by at the scene to check on the people and the team present there.

.@RepWalle thanks for stopping by to check on our team and your constituents. Happy to see you. https://t.co/9b6p3x7LQT — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 24, 2020

