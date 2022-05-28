Texas Guv Claims He Was 'misled' On Police Response To Uvalde Shooting; 'absolutely Livid'

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday stated that he was “livid” about being misled by initial reports of the immediate police response to the elementary school massacre. On Thursday, Texas police confirmed that at least 19 children and 2 teachers were killed by the 18-year-old shooter at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Later, the Public Chief Commander admitted the incident commander made the wrong decision to wait for the tactical team and not enter the building immediately.

It is pertinent to note that there are conflicting timelines about how long law enforcement officials waited outside the school before entering the building. But, police have largely been slammed for their delayed response. On Friday, Abbott stressed on the significance of conducting a detailed investigation and the need to “get to the very seconds of exactly what happened with 100 per cent accuracy and explain it to the public and most importantly to the victims who have been devastated."

“There will be ongoing investigations that detail exactly who knew what when, who was in charge and what strategy (was used), why that particular strategy was employed, why were other strategies not employed,” Abbott said. “Bottom line would be, why did they not choose the strategy that would have been best to get in there to eliminate the killer and to rescue the children,” he added.

Additionally, Abbott reckoned that he does not view the country’s rather relaxed gun laws as the reason behind the massacre. "There are thousands of laws on the books across the country that [limit firearms] that have not stopped madmen from carrying out evil acts on innocent people and peaceful communities," Abbott said. The issue of gun violence has gained momentum in the country vis-a-vis recent incidents of mass shootings.

Police admits 'wrong' decision by incident commander

The decision, made by the incident commander not to enter the Uvalde school in the wake of the shooting and wait for the tactical team, was "wrong", Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said, adding that the standard procedure in such situations is to confront the shooter immediately and not to wait. However, on Thursday, the police waited, despite arriving early at the site. This response has raised questions about the force’s decision making and whether casualties would have been reduced in such cases.

Explaining further he reclined that the commander in charge thought that the situation had transitioned from an active shooter situation to that of a barricade one and that there were no children at risk. Thursday’s mass shooting had left 19 elementary school children and two teachers dead, making it the deadliest shooting in a decade in US history.

