Texas High School Shooting: Teen Gunman Held For Opening Gunfire That Injured 4

US Police has arrested an 18-year-old gunman who opened fire inside a Dallas-area high school that wounded at least four people on Wednesday morning, Associated Press reported citing the police sources. The shooting at the Timberview High School in Arlington, part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, occurred after a physical altercation broke out in the school. An 18-year-old student, Timothy George Simpkins, shortly opened gunfire that targeted 4 people, two of whom sustained critical bullet injuries, police told a news conference. The shooter later fled in a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260, the authorities added.

The suspect has been taken into custody without incident and charged with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a gun. Most students have been safely evacuated from Timberview High School. Thank you for everyone’s help. pic.twitter.com/h9Zs8Zxpze — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

Shooting incident a 'random attack,' says police

Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye told press reporters that three of the four that were attacked in the firearm incident were rushed to the hospitals. One other refused medical intervention for his wounds. The victim had suffered minor injuries, the police told the agencies. As per the reports, the Arlington police got a call at 9:15 a.m. local time and was summoned to a shooting incident on the school’s second floor. Cops labelled the incident a "random attack” with no prior planned motive. Assaulter Simpkins, who was taken into custody shortly after escaping the school premises, is now held on three counts of charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

[Law enforcement officers from different agencies gather in the parking lot of Timberview High School after a shooting inside the school located in south Arlington, Texas. Credit: AP Photo/LM Otero]

[A law enforcement officer walks in the parking lot of Timberview High School after a shooting inside the school. Credit: AP Photo/LM Otero]

At a press conference following the incident, Grand Prairie Police Department chief Daniel Scesney told reporters that officers had seized .45 caliber handgun from the Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas’ premises. The weapon was sent for further investigation. "Our officers have transported a weapon they located in the street," said Scesney, speaking at a news conference this afternoon.

"We can't confirm it is the weapon. It may be the weapon.” He further stated that the probe will establish if the gun used in incident matched with the one recovered. “Weapon is being transported to our partners to do some analysis to determine if it's the right weapon," Grand Prairie Police Department chief Daniel Scesney said at a presser.

Kolbye also sent warnings about the threats to schools as he said on social media: "We've been having a lot of social media comments about threats to our schools from young kids. I want the message to be out there if this is not something to continue. We will investigate you. The federal government will also — our partners will be able to investigate you if you're not living in our city — and we will bring you to successful prosecution, so I'm just pleading with the community out there to try to stop any type of threats that are coming through social media," he said.