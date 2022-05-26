Texas High School Student Arrested After Police Discover AK-47 Style Pistol In His Car

A day after the ghastly shooting in Texas elementary school shocked America, US Police on Wednesday arrested a teen for possessing assault-style weapons. The high school student was nabbed in Richardson, Texas after the cops received a complaint of a "male walking towards Berkner High School with what appeared to be a rifle," police informed via press release on Twitter. The boy was reportedly carrying an AK-47-style handgun when the police nabbed him inside the school building.

Later, the cops also discovered a replica AR-15 Orbeez Rifle inside his car which was parked in a nearby lot. Berkner High School was taken into lockdown at 11:45 am local time along with the nearby elementary school, which is minutes away from Berkner. The suspect, who is a student of the aforementioned high school, is now slapped with charges of unlawfully carrying weapons in a weapon-free zone. According to reports, the identity of the suspect has not been disclosed as he is a minor.

Information Release - Weapons Offense on 05/25/22 pic.twitter.com/h51ELyIxOc — Richardson Police (@RichardsonTX_PD) May 25, 2022

Texas school shooting

Notably, the incident comes a day after an 18-year-old gunman killed at least 21 people, including 19 innocent children in Uvalde, Texas' Robb Elementary School. Salvador Rolando Ramos fired rampantly inside a single classroom brutally murdering 2 teachers and the kids aged between 7 to 10 years, the Texas Department of Public Safety said on Wednesday. The suspect, Ramos, was a student at Uvalde High School and was gunned down by law enforcement officers. He had shot his grandmother in the face before venturing out on a killing spree on Tuesday.

The shooter had no criminal history whatsoever, investigators told US-based media. Also, there had been no evidence of mental health issues prior to the violence, they added. The cops also informed that Ramos was a "lone actor", however, he has discussed his plans with a German girl he met online in a series of chilling texts.

The shooting has been described as the deadliest in nearly a decade in the US as America remains mired in relentless gun violence. According to Education Week, at least 27 mass shootings in schools have been reported in 2022 so far. Hours after the massacre in Texas, US President Joe Biden who just returned from Asia after a 17-hours trip addressed the grieving nation, said: "His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event." US Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Bill Clinton also condoled the death of young children in the school. Biden even called for reforms in gun control measures in order to help prevent further such incidents.

(Image: @LVBerknerHighSchool/Facebook/AP)