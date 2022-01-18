Texas Hostage Attack: Rabbi Describes Dramatic Escape By Throwing Chair At Gunman

As a 44-year-old British national took at least four people, hostage, at a Texas synagogue for over 10 hours, the rabbi of the synagogue planned a dramatic escape even before an FBI SWAT team arrived on the scene. In an interview with the broadcaster CBS Morning, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who apparently has received security training in the past told the network that he had thrown a chair at his captor and got himself and his congregants out safely before the help arrived.

The terrorist gunned down by the FBI had arrived at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, about 40 km northwest of Dallas, and appeared to have needed a shelter at first before he took the congregants hostage.

The said man was not threatening or suspicious at first, said the Rabbi, adding that he heard the gun click later as he was praying inside the structure. It was at that moment that the brave Rabbi knew that he had to act in order to deliver the hostages out of the ordeal.

Whilst a group of men agreed to work to keep the gunman engaged, another man who was held hostage, described that they were asked by the British Muslim perpetrator identified later as Malik Faisal Akram, 44, to get on their knees. For over 11 hours, the hostages talked to the ranting gunman in order to distract him about some strategies hoping that he would “see them as humans,” according to the report.

Cohen took to his Facebook Livestream to narrate the tense standoff wherein he informed: "First of all, we escaped. We weren't ‘released or freed.’” One of the four hostages Cohen recalled that he had reared up in his chair when the man advanced, armed, and it was then that the Rabbi, originally from Lansing, Michigan, yelled at them to run while he whispered “no” engulfed in terror and fear. But as the rabbi charged at Akram, the four hostages headed towards the door to safety. ”The exit wasn't too far away," Cytron-Walker [Rabbi] said.

"I told them to go. I threw a chair at the gunman, and I headed for the door. And all three of us were able to get out without even a shot being fired,” said Cytron-Walker.

“The last hour of the standoff, he wasn’t getting what he wanted. It didn’t look good. We were terrified.



Perpetrator was killed by 9 pm by the SWAT team

The three hostages ran out of the synagogue in Colleyville around 9 pm and Malik Faisal Akram was killed Saturday night by the SWAT officers. The FBI later declared the ordeal "a terrorism-related matter, in which the Jewish community was targeted.” Joint Terrorism Task Force was asked to open an investigation into the matter. The Jewish community has been cautioning the Canadian synagogues to remain wary of similar antisemitic attacks after the Texas hostage incident. Charlie Cytron-Walker is being labelled a hero for his leadership in a very tense and predictable situation.

Rabbi Cytron-Walker reportedly informed that he has been a part of four separate pieces of training in recent years, from the Colleyville Police Department, the F.B.I., the Anti-Defamation League, and the Secure Community Network. He took the training due to increased incidences against the Jews, particularly after the men with AR-15-style assault rifles and handguns entered the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh and gunned down 11 people.

“If you get in this situation, you have to do whatever you can,” he said, referring to his lessons at the sessions. “It gave me the courage and the sensibility to act when we were able.”

