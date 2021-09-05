Texas Judge Temporarily Shields Abortion Clinics From Being Sued Under Radical Law

A state judge in the United States has temporarily shielded the Texas abortion clinics from lawsuits by an anti-abortion group under the latest controversial and radical Texas abortion law provisions. The law, which took effect Wednesday, allows anyone anywhere to sue anybody connected to an abortion in which cardiac activity was detected in the embryo. It is pertinent to note that a heartbeat in an embryo comes as early as six weeks into a pregnancy before most women even realise or test they are pregnant.

The law allows any citizen to sue Texas abortion providers who violate the law, as well as anyone who 'aids or abets' a woman getting the procedure. Civil rights groups worry if the concept is adopted by other states or applied to other contested 'rights', such as gun ownership, it may cause havoc.

The temporary restraining order by state District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to the Planned Parenthood request does not interfere with the Texas abortion law. However, it shields clinics from whistleblower lawsuits by the nonprofit group Texas Right to Life, its legislative director and 100 unidentified individuals. A hearing on the request has been scheduled for September 13.

'85-90% people who obtain abortions in Texas are at least 6 weeks pregnant'

In a petition filed on Thursday, Planned Parenthood stated about 85% to 90% of people who obtain abortions in Texas are at least six weeks into pregnancy.

The Texas abortion law "offers protection to the brave health care providers and staff at Planned Parenthood health centres throughout Texas, who have continued to offer care as best they can within the law while facing surveillance, harassment, and threats from vigilantes eager to stop them," Planned Parenthood spokesperson Helene Krasnoff said in a statement.

Is Texas abortion law radical?

The US Supreme Court voted in favour of not blocking the controversial texas abortion law which prohibits most abortions in the state. The legislation bans abortions once medical professionals can detect a heartbeat or cardiac activity. Despite medical emergency being a criterion in exception scenario, the same requires written proof from the medical practitioner.

While residents of the state consider Texas' statutory provisions on abortion violative of one's basic personal liberty and choice, experts are concerned with discrimination in the Act. Texas abortion law does not consider pregnancies resulting from 'rape and incest' as exceptions to the regulation like a medical emergency is regarded as one.

Known as the Heartbeat Act, the law, signed by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in May 2021, prohibits medical professionals from performing abortions once they can detect cardiac activity. Under the law, citizens have a right to initiate legal action against doctors or anyone else who helps terminate the pregnancy after heartbeat activities were recorded. The law is directed towards those who drive a woman to an abortion appointment past the time the heartbeat can be traced. Citizens who win such lawsuits may be entitled to at least USD 10,000.

Does similar anti-abortion law exist in other states in the US?

Pertinently, no less than 12 states have enacted similar so-called 'heartbeat' bills but they have been blocked from going into effect. In other states and countries, women are granted access to availing abortions at later stages of pregnancy and Roe v Wade, a 1973 legal precedence, ruled that US women have the right to abortion until a foetus is viable. It was explained that the meaning is till the foetus is able to survive outside the womb, which is usually between 22 and 24 weeks into a pregnancy.

Joe Biden also condemned the Texas anti-abortion laws. In a statement, he said, "This extreme Texas law blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v Wade and upheld as a precedent for nearly half a century." The landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling by the US Supreme Court guaranteed women in the US the right to an abortion. Biden, who has swung to the left on abortion in recent years to align with his party, stated that the White House would consider what steps the Departments of Health and Human Services and Justice could take in response to the Texas abortion laws, said reports.

"Outrageously, it deputies private citizens to bring lawsuits against anyone who they believe has helped another person get an abortion, which might even include family members, health care workers, front desk staff at a health care clinic, or strangers with no connection to the individual," Biden's statement read.

Joe Biden said he has been and continues to be a 'strong supporter of 'Roe v Wade'. While redressing the critique on contentious abortion laws, he further denounced the 'vigilante system' created under Texas laws.