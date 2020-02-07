Texas Man Executed 17 Years After Killing Five Family Members

Texas man who was convicted of shooting 5 of his family members back in 2002 was reportedly executed in the US. The execution took place in Huntsville at 6.48 p.m. CST (1248 GMT) on Thursday. Several courts, both state and federal had denied requests for his execution to be halted. He was convicted for killing his wife, his two daughters, his sister-in-law and father-in-law.

Executed by lethal injection

According to reports, after smoking crack on August 4, 2002, Abel Ochoa went into his living room and shot his wife Cecelia, nine-month-old daughter Anahi, his father-in-law and then his sister-in-law Jackie to death.

Reports also added that he then proceeded to reload his .9mm Ruger handgun and shot his 7-year-old daughter Crystal after chasing her into the kitchen. Prosecutors claimed that he shot Crystal four times. Ochoa had also shot his sister-in-law Alma but Alma had survived the attack.

The authorities had apprehended Ochoa soon after the incident while he was driving his wife's car. Reports indicate that upon his arrest, Ochoa told the arresting officer that the murder weapon was on the table at his home and that he just could not handle the stress anymore. Ochoa claimed that he had gotten tired of his life.

Court documents that have been quoted in multiple reports have shown that Ochoa wrote a letter of confession while in custody and that the reason he was frustrated was that his wife would not give him more money for drugs.

Ochoa's execution makes him the third inmate to be executed in the United States in 2020. He was also the second person in Texas to be executed this year. in 2019 Texas executed a total of 19 inmates. Data shows that Texas has executed more people than any other state after the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.

