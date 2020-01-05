Texas Man Who Went Missing In Grand Canyon For 11 Days Found Alive

Martin Edward O’Connor, 58, who went missing in the Grand Canyon was finally found alive after 11 days. After being located he was evacuated from the inner Canyon on Thursday morning. According to the National Park Service, Edward O’Connor was located on the New Hance Trail, which is one of the most difficult hiking trails in the Grand Canyon.

O'Connor was rescued after other hikers reported seeing him on the trail. O'Connor, who is from Texas, is now in stable condition and is currently undergoing medical evaluation. He went missing on December 22, 2019, and is believed to have been travelling alone. The temperatures at the Grand Canyon can drop below freezing at night during the winters and the New Hance Trail is one of the most difficult trails because it is not maintained.

National Park Service issues weather alert

The National Park Service also issued an alert for dangerous weather conditions in the Canyon and waned hikers of icy roads and footpaths. The Grand Canyon is a unique combination of geologic colour and erosional forms decorate a Canyon that is 446km long, up to 29km wide and 1.6km deep. The South Rim of the Grand Canyon is open all year but the North Rim closes for the winter.

In related news, a man who remotely monitoring security footage saw an 'SOS' sign scribbled on his property, the area was searched following which an Australian woman lost for three days in dense bushland was found on October 15. The woman named Deborah Pilgrim reportedly went missing while camping with friends about 100 kilometres from the South Australian state capital of Adelaide.

It was only after a man remotely monitoring CCTV footage of his property near the South Australian search area, noticed an SOS sign etched into a dirt driveway near his unoccupied home that the woman was found three days later. After seeing the SOS sign, the man immediately alerted the police, who found Pilgrim on a neighbouring property where she had located water close to midnight.

