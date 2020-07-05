US: Texas Mandates Face Covering As State Records 8,258 Cases In Single Day

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the US, Texas health department on July 4 reportedly said that the state recorded nearly 8,258 new infections. According to the Department of State Health Services (DSHS), Saturday’s cases were the region’s second-highest number of new infections in a single day. The DSHS reportedly also informed that among the new cases, nearly 1,200 were recorded in Harris County and about 1,085 were from Dallas County.

With a rapid spread of the deadly virus, Texas Governor Greg Abbott also signed an executive order mandating face masks in public for counties that have 20 or over positive cases. While addressing a news briefing, Abbott said that wearing a face-covering in public is proven to be one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of coronavirus.

He further said that the state has the ability to keep businesses open and mover the economy forward. However, he added that people have to ‘protect one another’ by wearing a face coving in public spaces. Abbott even informed that the mask order carries a $250 fine.

US records over 43,000 cases on July 4

While the total number of cases reported in Texas reached over 191,000, the country recorded nearly 43,752 new cases on July 4. The United States also reported 252 deaths on the same day which bought the death toll to 129,676. Even with COVID-19 spreading rapidly across the country, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly downplayed the pandemic. Trump has been facing a backlash over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, however, he has repeatedly said that ‘COVID shaming’ will not work for him.

Trump also celebrated the 244th independence day of the United States at Mount Rushmore and he has also kickstarted his reelection campaign rallies. From ‘a nightmare’ to a ‘failure’, people have repeatedly lashed out at the US President for ‘mismanaging the pandemic’. Currently, the US has over 2.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. Even with an increasing number of cases, several states continue to ease lockdown measures and allow businesses to reopen.

(Image: AP)

