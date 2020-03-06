Texas Man's Ice Cream Licking Prank Captured On Video Lands Him 30 Days In Jail

A Texas man who filmed himself licking a tub of ice cream and putting it back into the freezer at a Port Arthur Walmart has been sentenced to 30 days in Jail. The man was also sentenced to two years probations for the act. D'Adrien Anderson reportedly performed the act for a viral trend of ice-cream licking at stores.

Viral trend lands him in hot water

According to reports, Anderson who is 24 is also required to pay a fine of $1,000 dollars and restitution of $1,565 to Blue Bell Creameries. The video of the incident was posted last August and this year again in January and Anderson had pleaded guilty to criminal mischief. As per reports, Anderson told the police that he liked the ice cream as a prank and then went back and bought the ice cream as well.

D'Adrien Anderson sentenced to 30 days in jail after video posted last year showed him licking a container of ice cream before returning it to the shelf at a Texas Walmart pic.twitter.com/K17Dhcu9vl — Trump/AY Warrior 🧢🇺🇲 ( A.K.A Manny ) (@trumpwarrior45) March 5, 2020

Read: Australia: Girl's Prank Call To Police Accidentally Exposes Mother's Cannabis Crop

Read: Justin Bieber's Prank On David Beckham Goes Hilariously Wrong, Watch Video

Even though Anderson said he bought the ice cream carton he licked, Walmart replaced the entire inventory. As per reports, authorities said that Anderson's 'prank' had caused public health concerns about safety and quality of consumer products offered for public consumption. His actions, they claimed, impacted Blue Bell consumer confidence and also caused a financial loss for the company.

Port Arthur is a city of around 55,000 people in the State of Texas.

Read: Video Of Jackal's Fearless Prank On Sleeping Lion Has Twitterati Laughing

Read: Overjoyed But In Disbelief, UK Couple Who Won £1 Million Lottery Think It's A Prank

Prank gone wrong

A five-year old's prank call to the police accidentally alerted the cops to her mother's stash of cannabis plants. A young girl from Albion Park Rail, Shellharbour dialled the Australia police emergency number, which is 000 on March 3. According to reports, the call seemed urgent enough that the operator decided to send officers to the caller's house.

According to reports, the young girl called the police at 12:10 am. It is still unclear what the girl said on the call but the operator still decided to dispatch officers to the caller's address in an effort to ensure everything is fine. As per reports, Lake Illawarra Police District Sergeant Peter Northey stated that the exchange on the phone call was serious enough that the operator deemed it fit to send police.

After the incident, it was determined that the caller was just making a prank call. According to reports, after arriving at the caller's Elm Street residence the police did not hear a response from the residents. The officers' suspicion grew when they saw a light in the garage down the side of the house.

Reports further quoted Sergeant Northey say that after seeing the light in the Garage the officers went down the garage in order to check on the condition of the residents and ensure that no one was under duress. After entering the garage the officer found the illegal cannabis plants.

(with inputs from agencies)