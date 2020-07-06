COVID-19: Texas Mayors Warn State Would Run Out Of Hospital Beds In Two Weeks

On July 5, Texas officials warned that the recent surge in COVID-19 cases could overwhelm hospitals and the state would run out of hospital beds in two weeks if the situation doesn't improve. In a televised address, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said if the coronavirus wasn’t controlled, in about two weeks the hospital system could be in “serious, serious trouble". Further, on a television show, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said "We are on a trajectory right now that we could be inundating out intensive care units here within the next week to 10 days."

As per the state health department data, COVID-19 hospitalizations were growing at a faster rate as more patients needed critical medical attention in San Antonio than in other Texas cities. Turner said, while speaking to a US television broadcaster, “I mean, overwhelmed. Right now, we have bed capacity. But let me just tell you, the major problem is the staffing. We can always provide additional beds but we need the people, the nurses, and everybody else, the medical professionals to staff those beds. That’s the critical point right now.” He added, President Donald Trump's assessment that 99% of all COVID-19 cases are "totally harmless" is "not the case."

Not just in Texas, cities in Arizona and Florida reported an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases as the two states turned to a hotspot with record cases above 5,000 for the sixth consecutive day, according to state reports. On July 4, over 8,258 cases of coronavirus and 7,890 hospitalizations were recorded by the state health authorities. Turned pointed out, citing the recent onslaught of infections that “a month ago one in 10 people were testing positive, but today it’s one in four. The number of people who are getting sick and going to the hospitals has exponentially increased,” he was heard saying live on the channel. Further, he remarked, “The number of people in our intensive care beds has exponentially increased,” stressing on the ground realities of the coronavirus.

Deaths will dramatically rise in next 11 days

Last week, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the San Antonio area rose by 55 per cent, according to state health department data. However, the worst-case trajectory predicted an estimated 2,400 hospitalizations by the end of the month, near about July 21, more than twice the current patient volume. CEO of Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-Medical Center was quoted saying that the deaths will dramatically rise in the next 11 days.

Many people were infected, and they will be coming in, he added. In a dire warning, hospital the Texan hospital said in a local report that the manner people avoided masks and safety measures increasingly today, determine what happens two weeks from now, and that would imply being in the emergency room with no beds in it. Warnings come as only last week, Texas added more than 45,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the state health department tally.

