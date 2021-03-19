Texas Museum Removes Donald Trump's Wax Statue After Visitors Kept Punching It In The Face

A wax replica of the former US President Donald Trump installed at Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio was taken down on Thursday over the reports of people allegedly punching it in the face. In a statement to the San Antonio Express-News, the museum said that the Trump statue was now wrapped up and was being shifted to the storage room with other acclaimed figurines like George Washington, as it was few attacks short of being vandalized. The statue was punched, scratched, kicked, and damaged by the visitors, regional manager for Ripley Entertainment Corp, the branch that owns the great-grandson of Marie Tussaud, told the newspaper. It suffered multiple blows and beating, the museum revealed.

Apparently, the move was prompted after several relocations of the Trump replica within the museum, which was prone to attacks by art connoisseurs, raising safety concerns. The very first time, Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks moved the figure to the lobby but that exposed the wax Trump in a wider public view, and ultimately, the wax statue was hurled with more punches as people vented out frustration on the duplicate tv reality star turned politician.

“Here’s a fun story involving our previous president [Donald Trump]. A place called Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio had to remove its sculpture of Donald Trump because people kept punching it in the face. Every day, someone would punch the wax figure in the face,” American TV host Jimmy Kimmel said during his show last night that aired LIVE. READ | US: Vaccine withheld from hospital that gave Trump Tower shots

Trump wax replica battered, plummeted

The visage in possession of the sister Tussauds, Alamo Plaza, was battered, shaken and plummeted from time to time, and no matter how many times the authorities shifted its location, visitors were quick to locate it and throw some more punches, museum authorities told reporters. Trump’s statue was the ultimate victim of public brunt within the whole museum, the museum said. Although, this wouldn't be the first time that Trump’s replica was packed and done away with over reports of disgruntlement.

Last year, his wax look-alike installed in Berlin’s Madame Tussauds was tossed in a dumpster, earlier wheeled out of the gallery ahead of Nov. 4 elections. Reporters in Berlin spotted his wax statue in the dustbin accompanied with popular slogans, “Fake News!” and “You are fired!”. A placard alongside the statue read: ‘Dump Trump Make America Great Again’.

As he left the office on Jan. 20, the 45th president of United States Trump’s approval ratings dipped at an all-time low to 37 percent, according to Gallup polls’ analysis. Clearly, the public opinion and general attitude towards the former president changed as Trump lost popular support of the Americans.