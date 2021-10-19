Last Updated:

Texas Plane Crash: 21 On-board Survive After Plane Skids Off Runway; Here's What Happened

All 21 passengers survived on the plane that crashed and burst into flames outside of Houston, Texas on October 19, Tuesday morning.

Texas

Image: Representative image / AP


In a major disaster that was averted, all 21 passengers survived an aeroplane crash outside of Houston, Texas on October 19. Authorities said no one was seriously injured when the aeroplane ran off a runway and caught fire near Houston.

AP reported, citing the Federal Aviation Administration, the McDonnell Douglas MD-87 was carrying 21 people when it rolled through a fence and caught fire while attempting to take off from Houston Executive Airport in Brookshire. The plane crashed into a field in Waller County and caught fire. All of the passengers and crew members survived, with only one person requiring hospitalisation due to back injuries.

FAA & NTSB will conduct an investigation

According to Waller County Judge Trey Duhon, everyone got off the plane safely, with the only reported injury being a passenger with back pain, AP reported. At 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, firefighters were working to put out the fire. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation. It was unclear who was on board the plane or where it was headed at the time.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP

