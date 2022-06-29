Weeks after a mass shooting incident jolted Texas, state lawmakers announced that they have dedicated over US$100 million in state funds to boost school safety and mental health services. Republicans are in majority in Texas, a majority of whom have championed mental health and state safety. May's mass shooting had left 19 elementary school children and two teachers dead, making it the deadliest shooting in a decade in US history.

According to Texas Tribune, almost half of the funds would be directed towards procuring bullet resisting shields for school police officers, a priority of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. The second-largest expenditure (amounting to US$17.1) would be allocated to school districts to buy silent panic alert technology, which allows them to start law enforcement for emergencies. Furthermore, a US$10.5 million will support the initiatives through August 2023. Notably, the mental health efforts include $5.8 million to expand telemedicine for children and $4.7 million to increase the use of a treatment program for at-risk youth.

“The State of Texas is acting swiftly to ensure our schools are secure and that children, teachers, and families across Texas have the support and resources they need to be safe as we work to prevent future tragedies like the heinous crime committed in Uvalde,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.

"With the new school year starting in a few short months, it is of paramount importance that we provide this funding to improve school safety and mental health services," said Lieutenant Governor Patrick. "Schools must be equipped with all the tools they need to protect our students. This funding will also address important mental health care issues. In the upcoming session, we will build on the $100 million we appropriated in 2019 after the Santa Fe tragedy, for these issues, and more," he added.

Texas mass shooting

In late May, a mass shooting incident killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, Uvalde. The assailant, identified as Salvador Ramos, was shot dead by law enforcement, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Texas Public Safety Department Director Steven McCaw informed that Ramos shot his grandmother in the face before he went on a killing spree at the elementary school in the Latino neighbourhood. He then drove the body of his grandmother bespattered in blood towards the school and crashed the car a block away.

