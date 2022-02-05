Texas School Refuses To Remove Michelle Obama's Book From Library After Parents' Complaint

After a complaint from a parent to remove Michelle Obama's biography, a Texas school district reportedly stated that it will not remove a biography on Michelle Obama written for children from its libraries. As per the reports of the Hill, the parent ordered that the biography, Michelle Obama: Political Icon, which is written by Heather E. Schwartz be removed from Katy Independent School District libraries, claiming that it unfairly portrays former President Trump as a "bully."

The parent's complaint suggests that the book was written to indoctrinate children into the leftist movement with a negatively slanted view of another president and to teach reverse racism by wanting young white girls to believe that the way they speak is the culturally unacceptable way in today's society, according to the Hill.

The book was never considered for removal from District libraries

Parents in Texas have questioned at least 86 books this year, most of which are about race, sexuality, or gender, according to NBC News. A representative of Katy Independent School District stated that the book was never going to be removed. In an email, Katy ISD Communications Manager Maria Corrales DiPetta stated that the book was never considered for removal from District libraries, and it was never removed at any time.

Heather E. Schwartz, who has written the book said she was shocked that her book was being considered for a ban in a statement issued on Thursday. She further said that this is a nonfiction book that does not strike her as being in any way contentious, according to People. She also said that in her work, she went to considerable lengths to offer fact-based information without any political bent. She believes that diverse reading, especially children's literature, is an important aspect of sharing perspectives and developing empathy.

Schwartz is against book banning

Schwartz further said that she is against book banning as an author, a reader, and a parent. She also said that reading words on a page is the safest way for children to learn about tough things, get fresh perspectives, and explore the world and its position in it. Efforts to ban books have resurfaced across the United States, fueled by a conservative base and a broader cultural discussion about what is appropriate for the classroom.

Image: AP