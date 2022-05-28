Texas School Shooting: 11-year-old Survived By Smearing Blood On Herself And Playing Dead

An 11-year-old girl named Miah Cerrillo survived the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas by coating herself in her friend's blood and pretending to be dead. In an interview with CNN, the 11-year-old disclosed her horrifying experience after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting. In a classroom shared by two teachers, Miah and her classmates were watching the movie "Lilo & Stitch". When the teachers learned that there was a gunman in the building, one of them ran to lock the door, but according to Miah, the shooter was already there and shot out the door's window.

She stated that her teacher went back to the classroom, and the gunman ran after her. The 11-year-old survivor further said that the shooter opened fire, killing the other teacher as well as a large number of her classmates. The girls said that bullets went past her but fragments hit her shoulders and head. She also said that once the gunshots ceased, the shooter began playing loud music, which she described as "sad music".

Miah Cerrillo plunged her hands into the blood of a classmate and spread the blood all over herself

The girl and a friend were able to obtain the phone of her deceased instructor and dial 911 for assistance. Miah expressed her fear that the gunman would return to her classroom and murder her and the other survivors, so she plunged her hands into the blood of a classmate, who was already dead and lying next to her and spread the blood all over herself to act dead, according to CNN.

Miah's mother claims that her daughter has been frightened and is unable to sleep and is shaken by the incident. The child's parents have set up a GoFundMe to cover her therapy costs. Earlier, Miah was hesitant to talk to the camera but she told CNN that she wanted to share her story so others could understand what it's like to survive a school shooting.

Miah a 'miracle baby', says mother

The girl's mother detailed an earlier instance at a car wash where the sound of the vacuum cleaner "totally set Miah off." Her mother also said that Miah was born with a tumour in her abdomen and wasn't expected to live much longer and at the age of three, she had significant surgery to remove the tumor. Her mother refers to Miah as a "miracle baby."

Texas school shooting

A shooting at a Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas claimed the lives of 19 young students and two teachers. The shooter, who was 18-year-old, opened fire at an Elementary School before he was killed by law authorities. According to the investigators, the shooter was in possession of a handgun, an AR-15 semi-automatic weapon and high-capacity ammunition. Before going on the rampage, the adolescent is suspected of shooting his grandmother.

Image: AP