An 11-year-old survivor of the Texas school shooting, which took place two weeks ago and killed 19 children and two teachers, recounted in front of the House oversight committee on Wednesday that she covered herself in a friend’s blood and played dead until she was able to reach her teacher’s phone and call the police. The Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas rocked the entire nation as it was one of the deadliest school shootings in recent history. In the wake of the series of mass shootings, US lawmakers have continued to try and reach a compromise on gun control legislation.

The House hearing came nearly two weeks after an 18-year-old opened fire at the elementary school and killed 21 including mostly young pupils, and three weeks after the Buffalo supermarket shooting in New York which was racially motivated and 10 people were killed. Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grade student at Robb Elementary School, recounted the devastating experience of watching her friends and teacher being shot.

“I thought he would come back so I covered myself with blood,” the 11-year-old told the House panel. “I put it all over me and I just stayed quiet.”

Cerrillo, in a recorded testimony, said that she no longer felt safe at school. She further added, “Because I don’t want it to happen again”.

The 11-year-old was joined by other families who suffered due to gun violence, including Felix and Kimberly Rubio, whose daughter Lexi was also killed in Uvalde. Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman was injured in Buffalo had also joined Cerrillo. “We don’t want you to think of Lexi as just a number,” Rubio told the committee. “She was intelligent, compassionate and athletic. So today we stand for Lexi, and as her voice we demand action.”

'I could have lost my baby girl': Cerrillo's father

After the 11-year-old spoke, her father, Miguel told lawmakers that he testified because “I could have lost my baby girl.” He said, “But she is not the same little girl that I use to play with...Schools are not safe anymore. Something needs to really change.”

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the devastating Texas school shooting, US President Joe Biden, who is under immense pressure to bring about change in gun laws in the country, said he is considering demolishing the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. State Senator Roland Gutierrez told KSAT that Biden is promised to raze Robb Elementary School and build a new campus.

“He said, ‘I’m not going away. I’m going to bring you resources. We’re going to look to raze that school, build a new one,’” said Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde.

Image: AP