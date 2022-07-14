Texas School Shooting: Families Of Victims Express Outrage Over Leaked Video Of Incident

The family members of those who were killed in a mass shooting at a school in Texas, the United States, have expressed their outrage after the video of the barbaric incident was leaked to the media. A nearly 80-minute surveillance video taken inside Robb Elementary School shows heavily armed police officers waiting for orders as 19 students and two teachers were under attack in a nearby classroom. The incident had taken place on May 24 in Uvalde city. The video was published by the Austin American-Statesman, allowing it to be seen by everyone for the first time.

According to reports, it was released days before officials claimed they intended to show the families before making it public. But it was not shown to the families which sparked public anger. "Whoever leaked that video... I pray that you never have to deal with what all the parents, grandparents, siblings, aunts, and uncles are dealing with. Shame on you," one family member said at a press conference in Washington DC, BBC reported. Meanwhile, a woman named Gloria Cazares urged people not to circulate the footage because her daughter was one of the 19 children who were killed in the tragedy.

The video was captured on CCTV camera

The video footage, captured on CCTV camera, shows the shooter entering the school with an AR-15-style rifle. Minutes after the shooter enters, two officers approached the classrooms before retreating amid gunfire. As more officers from other agencies arrive, more gunshots were heard coming from the classrooms. It took more than an hour for the police team to eventually move down the hallway, break into the classrooms, and put an end to the massacre, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Texas school shooting

Even as calls for accountability and rage grow, it is uncertain whether the cops' actions or inaction at the school will bring about more than just criticism. Meanwhile, leaders in the city and state have asked people to give investigators time to come up with their reports. It should be mentioned here that an 18-year-old man had opened fire in the Texas school, killing at least 21. The shooting took place in a town of about 15,000 people which lies at least 85 miles west of San Antonio in southwest Texas. The shooter opened fire at the school where nearly 600 students were enrolled.

(Image: AP)