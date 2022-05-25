Texas School Shooting: Joe Biden Speaks To Governor To Offer Assistance As Toll Reaches 21

At least 18 students and 3 others have been reportedly killed in the mass shooting in Texas elementary school on Tuesday, said Sergeant Erick Estrada Dr.Texas Department of Public Safety. It is pertinent to mention that the incident comes a week after a racially motivated shooting killed around 10 black people in New York. Following the "horrific attack", US President Joe Biden who has concluded his five-day trip to Asia, spoke to Texas Governor Greg Abbott "to offer any and all assistance" in the wake of the shooting in Uvalde, the White House informed. Biden was briefed about the incident onboard Air Force One.

Grieved by the mass killing, Biden has ordered flags at the White House and all other federal buildings to be flown at half-staff. The President's "prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event" as he continues to receive updates on the situation, said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Suspected gunman killed: US Official

Texas Governor Abbott on Tuesday informed that "it is believed" that the shooter is 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Speaking to CBS News, two law enforcement officers confirmed that Ramos had a handgun, AR-15 Rifle, and high-capacity magazines and was suspected to have fatally shot his grandmother before going on a killing spree around 11:32 am (local time). Ramos has been killed by the law enforcement, Sergeant Estrada told CNN. The motivation behind the crime is unknown at the time and the initial probe showed that the massacre was a lone act.

"This is the deadliest shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting," said Texas Governor, adding that the incident has shaken Uvalde, a town of 20,000 people.

'Enough is Enough'

The Texas school shooting is the scariest and deadliest among the 26 school shootings in 2022, US Today reported. Superintendent of Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, Dr. Hal Harrell on Tuesday said that the district will cancel the rest of the school year for Robb Elementary School, which was anyway supposed to end within two days. "The school year's done. We will have no school tomorrow or Thursday. All activities are cancelled throughout the district," Dr. Harrell said at a press briefing holding back his tears, CNN reported.

US Vice President Kamala Harris extended her condolences to the kin of the deceased. "Our hearts keep getting broken... enough is enough. As a nation we have to have the courage to take action and understand the Nexus between what makes for reasonable and sensible public policy to ensure nothing like this happens before," she said during her opening speech at the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies 20th Annual Gala in Washington DC. Meanwhile, devastated by the incident, Republican Senator Thom Tillis demanded curbing gun rights and taking "reasonable measures" to prevent such acts of violence. Former US President Bill Clinton also issued a statement calling for "action on guns" as a tribute to the aggrieved families. "We owe these families," he said.

Gunman's social media accounts suspended

Facebook's parent company Meta late on Tuesday suspended the alleged shooter's account from the social networking platform after close consultations with the law enforcement officers. Meta also removed an Instagram account linked to the suspected gunman.

