Texas School Shooting: Mourners Gather As Funeral Services Begin For The Deceased

At least 19 children and four adults were killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the United States on May 24.

78-year-old Socorro Valencia lays flowers at a memorial for the deceased in last week's Texas school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday.

People assemble at a cemetery in Uvalde, Texas, for a funeral ceremony for Amerie Jo Garza, who was one of the youngsters slain in the Robb Elementary School massacre last week.

Pallbearers carry Amerie Jo Garza's casket after the funeral ceremony at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas.

Guests gather at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde for Amerie Jo Garza's burial ceremony on Tuesday

Amerie Jo Garza's casket was carried to her burial location in Uvalde by pallbearers.

At a memorial for Robb Elementary School children and teachers who were killed in last week's school shooting in Uvalde, Jolean Olvedo, on the left side, sobs while being consoled by her companion.

People paid their condolences and respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School, where flowers were stacked around crosses with the names of the victims slain in last week's school shooting.

People paid their respects to the deceased of last week's school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

Police stand by after Amerie Jo Garza's burial ceremony at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

In Uvalde, a cemetery employee carries balloons across a cemetery while arranging the funeral service for Amerie Garza.

